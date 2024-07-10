Loews Co. (NYSE:L) Stock Position Lifted by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Free Report) by 10.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,626 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,793 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Loews were worth $1,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Loews during the 4th quarter worth $511,159,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Loews by 1.2% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,259,802 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $255,210,000 after buying an additional 37,953 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Loews by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,503,105 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $174,191,000 after buying an additional 266,729 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Loews by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,587,817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $110,496,000 after buying an additional 21,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Loews by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 935,189 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $59,207,000 after acquiring an additional 23,756 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total transaction of $3,862,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 507,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,222,394.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 150,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,588,500. 18.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Loews Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of L stock opened at $74.66 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.61. Loews Co. has a twelve month low of $59.37 and a twelve month high of $78.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $16.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 0.83.

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter. Loews had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 9.45%.

Loews Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th were issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 29th. Loews’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.71%.

About Loews

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include standard and excess property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto, surplus, and umbrella coverages.

