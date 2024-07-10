Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Shares Acquired by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Free Report) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 26,397 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Catalent were worth $1,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Catalent by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,468,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,909,000 after buying an additional 365,648 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Catalent by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,079,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098,474 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Catalent by 149.4% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 11,487,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,126,000 after purchasing an additional 6,881,914 shares during the period. Cadian Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Catalent by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 6,064,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,473,000 after purchasing an additional 759,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Catalent by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,994,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,541,000 after purchasing an additional 34,856 shares during the period.

Catalent Price Performance

Shares of CTLT opened at $57.30 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.64. Catalent, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.80 and a 52-week high of $60.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

Catalent ( NYSE:CTLT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Catalent had a negative net margin of 26.61% and a negative return on equity of 2.73%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Catalent, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Catalent news, insider Ricky Hopson sold 1,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total transaction of $76,018.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,617 shares in the company, valued at $1,118,678.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CTLT shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Catalent in a research report on Monday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Catalent from $47.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $63.50 price objective on shares of Catalent in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.65.

Catalent Company Profile

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Biologics, and Pharma and Consumer Health. The Biologics segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing for biologic proteins, cell gene, and other nucleic acid therapies; pDNA, iPSCs, oncolytic viruses, and vaccines; formulation, development, and manufacturing for parenteral dose forms, including vials, prefilled syringes, and cartridges; and analytical development and testing services for large molecules.

