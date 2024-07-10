Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,112 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $1,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 218 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 79.3% during the fourth quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 242 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 88.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DGX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Quest Diagnostics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.15.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Karthik Kuppusamy sold 1,760 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $246,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,435 shares in the company, valued at $1,880,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of DGX opened at $138.36 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $139.51 and a 200 day moving average of $133.86. The company has a market cap of $15.37 billion, a PE ratio of 18.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.89. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 52-week low of $119.59 and a 52-week high of $145.62.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.79 EPS for the current year.

Quest Diagnostics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.38%.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

