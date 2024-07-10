Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Acquires 424 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 9.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,161 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $1,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in Snap-on during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap-on in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Snap-on in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Snap-on during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in Snap-on during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SNA shares. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $324.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Snap-on from $295.00 to $282.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $316.75.

Snap-on Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of SNA opened at $256.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 3.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $268.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $278.41. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52 week low of $249.84 and a 52 week high of $298.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.98.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $4.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 21.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 19.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Snap-on Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th were issued a $1.86 dividend. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.03%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,220 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.80, for a total transaction of $6,461,896.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 750,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $200,276,888.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Jesus Arregui sold 8,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.17, for a total value of $2,236,443.78. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,822.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,220 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.80, for a total transaction of $6,461,896.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 750,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $200,276,888.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,632 shares of company stock worth $10,353,409. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Snap-on

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

