Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $1.53 Million Holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $1,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,082,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,662,491,000 after purchasing an additional 22,327 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 107.1% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,010,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $276,222,000 after acquiring an additional 522,779 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 663.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 966,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $264,270,000 after acquiring an additional 840,169 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 636,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $173,990,000 after purchasing an additional 77,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $102,886,000. Institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Zebra Technologies stock opened at $315.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $311.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $286.69. Zebra Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $194.59 and a fifty-two week high of $328.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $16.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.55 and a beta of 1.66.

Insider Transactions at Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 5.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.59 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 10.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zebra Technologies news, insider Michael Cho sold 1,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.51, for a total value of $531,085.07. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,220,822.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on ZBRA. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $300.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $352.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. UBS Group increased their target price on Zebra Technologies from $340.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on Zebra Technologies from $335.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zebra Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $323.36.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

Further Reading

