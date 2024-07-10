Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Shares Bought by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Free Report) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,851 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $1,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vornado Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vornado Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Vornado Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.02% of the company’s stock.
Vornado Realty Trust Trading Up 0.7 %
NYSE:VNO opened at $26.48 on Wednesday. Vornado Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $17.97 and a 1 year high of $32.21. The stock has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 176.55 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 4.97 and a current ratio of 4.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.26.
Vornado Realty Trust Company Profile
Vornado is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) with a portfolio of premier New York City office and retail assets and the developer of the new PENN DISTRICT. While concentrated in New York, Vornado also owns the premier assets in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is a real estate industry leader in sustainability, with over 27 million square feet of LEED-certified buildings and over 23 million square feet at LEED Gold or Platinum.
