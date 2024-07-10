Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Shares Bought by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Free Report) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,851 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $1,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vornado Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vornado Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Vornado Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Vornado Realty Trust alerts:

Vornado Realty Trust Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:VNO opened at $26.48 on Wednesday. Vornado Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $17.97 and a 1 year high of $32.21. The stock has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 176.55 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 4.97 and a current ratio of 4.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.26.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on VNO. Compass Point decreased their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Vornado Realty Trust from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vornado Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.27.

Get Our Latest Report on VNO

Vornado Realty Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vornado is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) with a portfolio of premier New York City office and retail assets and the developer of the new PENN DISTRICT. While concentrated in New York, Vornado also owns the premier assets in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is a real estate industry leader in sustainability, with over 27 million square feet of LEED-certified buildings and over 23 million square feet at LEED Gold or Platinum.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vornado Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vornado Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.