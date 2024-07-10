Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Buys 16,500 Shares of Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG – Free Report) by 43.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,500 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Corebridge Financial were worth $1,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. increased its position in Corebridge Financial by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 1,028,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,271,000 after purchasing an additional 329,200 shares during the last quarter. Junto Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Corebridge Financial during the fourth quarter worth $26,232,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Corebridge Financial by 793.0% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,590,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,442,000 after buying an additional 1,412,040 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Corebridge Financial by 10.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,064,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,022,000 after buying an additional 1,566,275 shares during the period. Finally, Seven Grand Managers LLC purchased a new position in Corebridge Financial during the fourth quarter worth $4,332,000. Institutional investors own 98.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on CRBG shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Corebridge Financial in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Corebridge Financial from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Corebridge Financial from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Corebridge Financial from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Corebridge Financial from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Corebridge Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Corebridge Financial Stock Up 1.6 %

NYSE:CRBG opened at $29.50 on Wednesday. Corebridge Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.40 and a 1-year high of $34.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.53 and a 200 day moving average of $26.71. The firm has a market cap of $17.95 billion, a PE ratio of 7.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.05. Corebridge Financial had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 23.64%. The company had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Corebridge Financial, Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corebridge Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. Corebridge Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.21%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Corebridge Financial news, major shareholder International Group American sold 1,932,609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.20, for a total value of $56,432,182.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 292,271,027 shares in the company, valued at $8,534,313,988.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Corebridge Financial

Corebridge Financial, Inc provides retirement solutions and insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Life Insurance, and Institutional Markets segments. The Individual Retirement segment provides fixed annuities, fixed index annuities, variable annuities, and retail mutual funds.

See Also

