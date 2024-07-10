Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Shares Sold by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. trimmed its position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) by 18.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,568 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $1,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 148.1% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Rise Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 90.3% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 44.1% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

Live Nation Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock opened at $95.12 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.54. The company has a market cap of $21.85 billion, a PE ratio of 90.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.34. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $76.48 and a one year high of $107.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Live Nation Entertainment ( NYSE:LYV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a return on equity of 90.67% and a net margin of 2.22%. The company’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.25) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LYV shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.58.

About Live Nation Entertainment

(Free Report)

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

