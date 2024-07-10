STP Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $84.01 Million (STPT)

STP (STPT) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 10th. One STP token can now be bought for approximately $0.0432 or 0.00000074 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, STP has traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar. STP has a market cap of $84.01 million and $3.97 million worth of STP was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get STP alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00012536 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00009128 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001094 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,645.02 or 0.99982010 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000068 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00011859 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00006514 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000047 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.27 or 0.00068651 BTC.

STP Profile

STP (STPT) is a token. It was first traded on June 11th, 2019. STP’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 tokens. STP’s official website is stp.network. The official message board for STP is mirror.xyz/0xb9d761af53845d1f3c68f99c38f4db6fccfb66a1. STP’s official Twitter account is @stp_network.

Buying and Selling STP

According to CryptoCompare, “STP (STPT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. STP has a current supply of 1,942,420,283.027067. The last known price of STP is 0.04295177 USD and is down -1.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 87 active market(s) with $3,714,468.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://stp.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade STP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase STP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for STP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for STP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.