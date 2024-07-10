SingularityNET (AGIX) Price Tops $0.64 on Exchanges

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 21.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 10th. In the last week, SingularityNET has traded 4.9% higher against the dollar. One SingularityNET token can now be bought for approximately $0.64 or 0.00001094 BTC on exchanges. SingularityNET has a total market capitalization of $777.48 million and approximately $2.40 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00012536 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00009128 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $58,645.02 or 0.99982010 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000068 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00011859 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00006514 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000047 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.27 or 0.00068651 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000035 BTC.

SingularityNET Profile

SingularityNET (AGIX) is a token. Its launch date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,376,451,174 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,211,306,168 tokens. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularitynet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io.

SingularityNET Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,376,451,173.9665115 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.6284766 USD and is down -0.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 262 active market(s) with $2,394,650.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityNET should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SingularityNET using one of the exchanges listed above.

