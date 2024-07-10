Worldcoin One Day Volume Reaches $144.57 Million (WLD)

Worldcoin (WLD) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 10th. During the last seven days, Worldcoin has traded 20.3% lower against the dollar. Worldcoin has a market capitalization of $514.64 million and $144.57 million worth of Worldcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Worldcoin token can now be purchased for approximately $1.89 or 0.00003229 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Worldcoin Token Profile

Worldcoin launched on July 24th, 2023. Worldcoin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 271,741,906 tokens. Worldcoin’s official website is worldcoin.org. The official message board for Worldcoin is worldcoin.org/blog. Worldcoin’s official Twitter account is @worldcoin.

Worldcoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Worldcoin (WLD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Worldcoin has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 271,397,686.76195145 in circulation. The last known price of Worldcoin is 1.93010514 USD and is up 2.90 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 303 active market(s) with $159,123,683.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://worldcoin.org/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Worldcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Worldcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Worldcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

