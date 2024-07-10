Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Shares Sold by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB lessened its holdings in shares of Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,946 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Robert Half were worth $3,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RHI. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Robert Half by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 52,518 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,851,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Robert Half by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,050,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,951,000 after acquiring an additional 23,377 shares during the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Robert Half by 440.0% during the 3rd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 540 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of Robert Half by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 42,112 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,702,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Robert Half by 126.2% during the 4th quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 19,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after acquiring an additional 10,865 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Robert Half alerts:

Robert Half Price Performance

NYSE RHI opened at $60.88 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $66.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.50. Robert Half Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.83 and a 12 month high of $88.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.23, a PEG ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.25.

Robert Half Announces Dividend

Robert Half ( NYSE:RHI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.01. Robert Half had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. Robert Half’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Robert Half Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. Robert Half’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Robert Half from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Robert Half from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Truist Financial raised shares of Robert Half from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Robert Half from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.71.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Robert Half

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Robert Half news, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 2,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.66, for a total transaction of $154,714.86. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,713 shares in the company, valued at $746,267.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Robert Half Profile

(Free Report)

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti segments. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.