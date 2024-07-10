Nordea Investment Management AB Has $3.46 Million Holdings in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO)

Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Free Report) by 45.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,826 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,195 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Q2 were worth $3,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Q2 by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 16,188 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Q2 by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Q2 by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 13,670 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Q2 by 156.5% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 613 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Q2 by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 9,502 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter.

Get Q2 alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Q2

In other Q2 news, CRO Michael A. Volanoski sold 1,166 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.26, for a total value of $71,429.16. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 239,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,670,299.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Jeffrey T. Diehl sold 27,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.51, for a total value of $1,703,272.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 750,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,902,128.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Michael A. Volanoski sold 1,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.26, for a total value of $71,429.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 239,476 shares in the company, valued at $14,670,299.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 91,684 shares of company stock worth $5,548,275. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Q2 Trading Down 1.7 %

QTWO stock opened at $61.11 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.59. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.91 and a fifty-two week high of $64.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.26 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 12.35%. The firm had revenue of $165.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.58 million. Analysts expect that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research increased their target price on Q2 from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Q2 from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Q2 from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. DA Davidson increased their target price on Q2 from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Q2 from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Q2 has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.53.

View Our Latest Research Report on Q2

Q2 Company Profile

(Free Report)

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Q2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Q2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.