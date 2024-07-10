BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) Price Down 2.6% Over Last 7 Days

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 10th. In the last seven days, BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One BITCOIN ADDITIONAL coin can currently be bought for $58,645.02 or 0.99982010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a total market cap of $728.30 million and approximately $47,789.22 worth of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00012536 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00009128 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001094 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000068 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00011859 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00006514 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000047 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.27 or 0.00068651 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000035 BTC.

About BITCOIN ADDITIONAL

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (CRYPTO:BTCA) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 1st, 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s total supply is 1,299,197 coins and its circulating supply is 12,418 coins. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official website is btcadd.io. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official Twitter account is @btca_en.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a current supply of 1,299,197.02 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is 59,143.01533722 USD and is up 3.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://btcadd.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITCOIN ADDITIONAL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BITCOIN ADDITIONAL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BITCOIN ADDITIONAL using one of the exchanges listed above.

