WhiteCoin Price Tops $0.0043 on Exchanges (XWC)

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 10th. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0043 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. WhiteCoin has a market capitalization of $3.32 million and $19,477.60 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded 27.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000186 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00009960 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.18 or 0.00112829 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.11 or 0.00013824 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0891 or 0.00000152 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001680 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin Profile

WhiteCoin (CRYPTO:XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 971,792,390 coins and its circulating supply is 764,324,623 coins. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here. WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.

As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

WhiteCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WhiteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

