Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 5.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,782 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $2,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 14.6% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,028,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,178,000 after purchasing an additional 385,115 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Teradyne during the first quarter valued at $218,000. BNP Paribas bought a new position in shares of Teradyne during the first quarter valued at $996,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 8.2% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 188,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,295,000 after purchasing an additional 14,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 48.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,132,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,755,000 after purchasing an additional 369,310 shares in the last quarter. 99.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TER shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Teradyne from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. UBS Group increased their target price on Teradyne from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Teradyne from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Teradyne from $118.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Teradyne in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Teradyne presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.85.

Teradyne Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:TER opened at $153.48 on Wednesday. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.07 and a 12-month high of $156.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $140.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.50.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.18. Teradyne had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 16.15%. The firm had revenue of $599.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $566.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teradyne Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.84, for a total transaction of $89,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,393 shares in the company, valued at $2,645,649.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Teradyne news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.84, for a total transaction of $89,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,645,649.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Richard John Burns sold 5,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.64, for a total value of $688,888.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,997,799.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,005 shares of company stock worth $1,304,763. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Teradyne Profile

(Free Report)

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.