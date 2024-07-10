Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Sells 2,300 Shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lowered its stake in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Free Report) by 19.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,534 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $2,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Aspen Technology by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 612,024 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,737,000 after purchasing an additional 44,824 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 415,662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,508,000 after acquiring an additional 8,856 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 313,105 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,931,000 after acquiring an additional 16,649 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 257,166 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,848,000 after acquiring an additional 18,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 211,388 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,537,000 after acquiring an additional 12,475 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.66% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Technology Trading Down 5.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ AZPN opened at $188.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -429.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.73. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $162.26 and a 1-year high of $224.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $204.49 and its 200 day moving average is $201.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Aspen Technology ( NASDAQ:AZPN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $278.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.65 million. Aspen Technology had a positive return on equity of 2.76% and a negative net margin of 2.46%. On average, analysts forecast that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AZPN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. William Blair raised Aspen Technology to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Aspen Technology from $196.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Aspen Technology in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Aspen Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $185.00 to $255.00 in a report on Friday, May 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $219.50.

Aspen Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Aspen Technology, Inc provides industrial software that focuses on helping customers in asset-intensive industries worldwide. The company's solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. Its software is used in performance engineering, modeling and design, supply chain management, predictive and prescriptive maintenance, digital grid management, and industrial data management.

