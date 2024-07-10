Nordea Investment Management AB Has $5.64 Million Position in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

Nordea Investment Management AB cut its holdings in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 285,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,383 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $5,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Macy’s by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 43,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Macy’s by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Macy’s by 154.5% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Macy’s by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Macy’s by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 140,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,820,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. 87.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on M shares. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Friday, July 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.70.

Macy’s Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of M stock opened at $18.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.06 and its 200-day moving average is $19.22. The stock has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 629.00 and a beta of 2.18. Macy’s, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.54 and a 52-week high of $22.10.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. Macy’s had a net margin of 0.05% and a return on equity of 21.40%. Macy’s’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Macy’s, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

Macy’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.1737 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2,300.00%.

Macy’s Profile

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications in the United States. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands.

