Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $7.79 Million Stock Position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,199 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,356 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Shell were worth $7,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Shell in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC raised its stake in Shell by 84.4% in the 4th quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 413 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in Shell by 217.7% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 413 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Shell by 611.1% during the 4th quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 448 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in Shell during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Stock Performance

NYSE:SHEL opened at $72.60 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.57 billion, a PE ratio of 13.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Shell plc has a twelve month low of $59.51 and a twelve month high of $74.61.

Increases Dividend

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $74.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.03 billion. Shell had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 5.83%. On average, analysts anticipate that Shell plc will post 8.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a $0.688 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This is an increase from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on SHEL. Argus increased their price objective on Shell from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. TD Securities increased their target price on Shell from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Shell from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Shell has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.25.

About Shell

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

