Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for AbbVie (ABBV)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV):

7/9/2024 – AbbVie had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $200.00 price target on the stock.

7/3/2024 – AbbVie had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler Companies. They now have a $190.00 price target on the stock.

7/2/2024 – AbbVie had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. They now have a $190.00 price target on the stock.

6/20/2024 – AbbVie had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $200.00 price target on the stock.

6/18/2024 – AbbVie had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $185.00 to $190.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/5/2024 – AbbVie was upgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $185.00 price target on the stock.

5/17/2024 – AbbVie is now covered by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock.

AbbVie Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $168.11 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $164.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.94. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $132.70 and a 52-week high of $182.89. The company has a market capitalization of $296.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.64.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.05. AbbVie had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 179.47%. The business had revenue of $12.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. AbbVie’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.71 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 183.98%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Somerset Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 2,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in AbbVie by 2.3% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 79,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,668,000 after buying an additional 1,803 shares during the last quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 9.2% in the second quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 6,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after buying an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 15.9% during the second quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,823,000 after buying an additional 3,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 2nd quarter worth about $137,000. 70.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

