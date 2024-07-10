Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 824 Shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 49,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $5,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LAMR. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Lamar Advertising during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Quarry LP grew its position in Lamar Advertising by 70.4% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in Lamar Advertising by 85.8% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in Lamar Advertising by 171.4% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Lamar Advertising alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Lamar Advertising from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st.

Lamar Advertising Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of LAMR opened at $118.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.12 billion, a PE ratio of 24.34 and a beta of 1.52. Lamar Advertising has a 12 month low of $77.21 and a 12 month high of $122.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $117.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.71). The company had revenue of $498.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $496.98 million. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 41.86% and a net margin of 23.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Lamar Advertising will post 7.69 EPS for the current year.

Lamar Advertising Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is presently 106.78%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lamar Advertising news, Director John E. Koerner III sold 17,000 shares of Lamar Advertising stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.05, for a total transaction of $2,040,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,862,968.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 14.98% of the company’s stock.

Lamar Advertising Profile

(Free Report)

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in the United States and Canada. The company owns and operates billboards, logo signs, and transit advertising displays, as well as rents space for advertising on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lamar Advertising Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamar Advertising and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.