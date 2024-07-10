Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 208 M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Tobam raised its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 142.1% in the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 1,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 78,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,371,000 after buying an additional 8,557 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 55.7% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 82,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,580,000 after buying an additional 29,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 26,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,831,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. 84.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on MTB. StockNews.com lowered M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $159.00 price target on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on M&T Bank from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on M&T Bank from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.58.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John P. Barnes sold 43,426 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.50, for a total value of $6,709,317.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,481,660. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Kirk W. Walters sold 16,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.01, for a total transaction of $2,394,653.79. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $939,567.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John P. Barnes sold 43,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.50, for a total value of $6,709,317.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,481,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 97,553 shares of company stock valued at $14,724,147 in the last 90 days. 0.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

M&T Bank Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of MTB opened at $149.80 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $148.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.77. M&T Bank Co. has a 52 week low of $108.53 and a 52 week high of $156.65.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 19.52% and a return on equity of 10.68%. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.09 EPS. On average, analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.99 earnings per share for the current year.

M&T Bank Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. This is an increase from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 36.51%.

M&T Bank Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, and Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

