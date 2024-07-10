A. O. Smith Co. (AOS) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 31st

A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 8th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.32 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st.

A. O. Smith has increased its dividend by an average of 7.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 30 consecutive years. A. O. Smith has a dividend payout ratio of 29.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect A. O. Smith to earn $4.39 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.2%.

Shares of NYSE AOS opened at $80.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.15. A. O. Smith has a 52 week low of $64.14 and a 52 week high of $89.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $83.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

A. O. Smith ( NYSE:AOS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $978.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $995.91 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 30.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on A. O. Smith from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.43.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, heat pumps, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, and point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

