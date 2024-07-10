Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (USA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 on September 3rd

Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the closed-end fund on Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th.

Liberty All-Star Equity Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.1% annually over the last three years.

Liberty All-Star Equity Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE USA opened at $6.90 on Wednesday. Liberty All-Star Equity Fund has a twelve month low of $5.62 and a twelve month high of $7.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.78 and its 200-day moving average is $6.74.

Liberty All-Star Equity Fund Company Profile

Liberty All Star Equity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc The fund is co-managed by Aristotle Capital Management, LLC, Pzena Investment Management, LLC, Delaware Investments Fund Advisers, Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP, and TCW Investment Management Company.

