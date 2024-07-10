Luxfer Holdings PLC (LXFR) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 19th

Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th.
Luxfer has raised its dividend by an average of 1.3% per year over the last three years. Luxfer has a dividend payout ratio of 47.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Luxfer to earn $1.02 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 51.0%.
Luxfer Stock Performance
Luxfer stock opened at $11.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Luxfer has a twelve month low of $7.55 and a twelve month high of $14.24. The company has a market capitalization of $317.68 million, a PE ratio of 22.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.94.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Luxfer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th.
About Luxfer
Luxfer Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas containment devices for defense and first response, healthcare, transportation, and general industrial applications. The company operates through three segments: Elektron, Gas Cylinders, and graphic Arts.
