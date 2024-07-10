Ellington Credit Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:EARN)

Ellington Credit (NYSE:EARN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 8th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, August 26th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st.

Ellington Credit has raised its dividend payment by an average of 39.3% annually over the last three years. Ellington Credit has a dividend payout ratio of 84.2% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities analysts expect Ellington Credit to earn $1.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 88.9%.

Get Ellington Credit alerts:

Ellington Credit Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of EARN stock opened at $6.98 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.55. The stock has a market cap of $142.95 million, a PE ratio of 24.07 and a beta of 1.89. Ellington Credit has a 12 month low of $5.09 and a 12 month high of $7.64.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Ellington Credit ( NYSE:EARN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $0.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ellington Credit will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Ellington Credit in a research note on Thursday, April 18th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on EARN

About Ellington Credit

(Get Free Report)

Ellington Credit Company, a real estate investment trust, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage-and real estate-related assets. It acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), including agency pools and agency collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs); and non-agency RMBS, such as non-agency CMOs, such as investment grade and non-investment grade.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ellington Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ellington Credit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.