Ellington Credit Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:EARN)

Ellington Credit (NYSE:EARN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 8th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, August 26th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st.
Ellington Credit has raised its dividend payment by an average of 39.3% annually over the last three years. Ellington Credit has a dividend payout ratio of 84.2% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities analysts expect Ellington Credit to earn $1.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 88.9%.
Ellington Credit Trading Up 0.6 %
Shares of EARN stock opened at $6.98 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.55. The stock has a market cap of $142.95 million, a PE ratio of 24.07 and a beta of 1.89. Ellington Credit has a 12 month low of $5.09 and a 12 month high of $7.64.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Ellington Credit in a research note on Thursday, April 18th.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on EARN
About Ellington Credit
Ellington Credit Company, a real estate investment trust, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage-and real estate-related assets. It acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), including agency pools and agency collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs); and non-agency RMBS, such as non-agency CMOs, such as investment grade and non-investment grade.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Ellington Credit
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- Top 2 Cybersecurity Stocks Booming in an Age of Rising Threats
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- Teva Pharmaceuticals Stock: Unlock Value in This Generic Drug Gem
- About the Markup Calculator
- Uncover Why This Pharma Stock Jumped 400% on Study Update
Receive News & Ratings for Ellington Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ellington Credit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.