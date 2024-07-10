The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) Declares $0.35 Quarterly Dividend

The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share on Friday, July 26th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 12th.
Buckle has increased its dividend by an average of 15.9% per year over the last three years. Buckle has a payout ratio of 35.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.
Buckle Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:BKE opened at $35.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 1.15. Buckle has a 1 year low of $30.31 and a 1 year high of $48.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.66.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
BKE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Buckle from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on BKE
About Buckle
The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, Salvage, Red by BKE, Daytrip, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Sterling & Stitch, Reclaim, BKE Vintage, Nova Industries, J.B.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Buckle
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- Top 2 Cybersecurity Stocks Booming in an Age of Rising Threats
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- Teva Pharmaceuticals Stock: Unlock Value in This Generic Drug Gem
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- Uncover Why This Pharma Stock Jumped 400% on Study Update
Receive News & Ratings for Buckle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Buckle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.