PT. Mitra Adiperkasa Tbk (PMDKY) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 12th

PT. Mitra Adiperkasa Tbk (OTC:PMDKY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, July 2nd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.0688 per share on Wednesday, August 14th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 12th.
PT. Mitra Adiperkasa Tbk Stock Performance
PMDKY stock opened at $24.03 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.93. PT. Mitra Adiperkasa Tbk has a 52 week low of $24.03 and a 52 week high of $24.03.
About PT. Mitra Adiperkasa Tbk
