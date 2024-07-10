PT. Mitra Adiperkasa Tbk (PMDKY) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 12th

PT. Mitra Adiperkasa Tbk (OTC:PMDKY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, July 2nd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.0688 per share on Wednesday, August 14th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 12th.

PT. Mitra Adiperkasa Tbk Stock Performance

PMDKY stock opened at $24.03 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.93. PT. Mitra Adiperkasa Tbk has a 52 week low of $24.03 and a 52 week high of $24.03.

About PT. Mitra Adiperkasa Tbk

PT. Mitra Adiperkasa Tbk engages in the retail trade of clothing, shoes, bags, toys, accessories, and sports equipment in Indonesia, Vietnam, the Philippines, Thailand, and internationally. The company operates through Retail Sales, Department Stores, Café and Restaurant, and Others segments. It operates retail stores, which offers sports equipment and accessories, fashion, kids, food and beverage, toys, cellular phones, tablets, computers, and accessories.

