América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.26 Per Share

América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX – Get Free Report) announced a semi-annual dividend on Tuesday, June 18th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.2608 per share by the Wireless communications provider on Monday, July 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 12th. This is a positive change from América Móvil’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.18.

América Móvil has decreased its dividend by an average of 10.3% per year over the last three years. América Móvil has a payout ratio of 15.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect América Móvil to earn $1.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.26 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.3%.

Shares of AMX opened at $18.01 on Wednesday. América Móvil has a twelve month low of $15.99 and a twelve month high of $22.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.37.

América Móvil ( NYSE:AMX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.96 billion. América Móvil had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 7.28%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that América Móvil will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on AMX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of América Móvil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, April 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of América Móvil in a research report on Saturday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of América Móvil from $19.60 to $19.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of América Móvil from $15.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.69.

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging and other wireless entertainment, and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

