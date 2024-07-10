TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Plans $0.40 Quarterly Dividend

TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 12th will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share by the business services provider on Friday, July 26th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 12th.
TD SYNNEX has raised its dividend by an average of 51.8% annually over the last three years. TD SYNNEX has a payout ratio of 12.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect TD SYNNEX to earn $12.24 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.1%.
TD SYNNEX Stock Performance
SNX stock opened at $110.79 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. TD SYNNEX has a twelve month low of $89.73 and a twelve month high of $133.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $124.04 and its 200-day moving average is $113.02. The company has a market cap of $9.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.52.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Insider Activity at TD SYNNEX
In other TD SYNNEX news, insider Dennis Polk sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.66, for a total transaction of $2,313,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 134,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,580,095.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Dennis Polk sold 20,000 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.66, for a total value of $2,313,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 134,706 shares in the company, valued at $15,580,095.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard T. Hume sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total transaction of $1,157,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 219,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,400,041.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
TD SYNNEX Company Profile
TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.
