Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL) Plans $0.14 Quarterly Dividend

Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 12th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share on Friday, July 26th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 12th.

Caledonia Mining has raised its dividend payment by an average of 18.7% annually over the last three years. Caledonia Mining has a dividend payout ratio of 42.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Caledonia Mining Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN CMCL opened at $10.12 on Wednesday. Caledonia Mining has a one year low of $8.91 and a one year high of $13.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 0.69.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Caledonia Mining ( NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $38.53 million for the quarter. Caledonia Mining had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 1.91%.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Caledonia Mining from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and set a $13.50 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th.

About Caledonia Mining

Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc primarily operates a gold mine. It also engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties for precious metals. The company holds a 64% interest in the Blanket Mine, a gold mine located in Zimbabwe. It also owns 100% interests in the Maligreen project, a brownfield gold exploration project located in the Gweru mining district in the Zimbabwe Midlands; the Bilboes, a gold deposit located to the north of Bulawayo, Zimbabwe; and the Motapa, a gold exploration property located in Southern Zimbabwe.

