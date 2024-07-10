Methode Electronics, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 (NYSE:MEI)

Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 13th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share by the electronics maker on Friday, July 26th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 12th.

Methode Electronics has raised its dividend payment by an average of 8.4% per year over the last three years. Methode Electronics has a dividend payout ratio of 56.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Methode Electronics to earn ($0.04) per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of -1,400.0%.

Methode Electronics Trading Down 7.0 %

MEI stock opened at $9.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.20. Methode Electronics has a fifty-two week low of $8.54 and a fifty-two week high of $34.04. The firm has a market cap of $323.46 million, a PE ratio of -5.57 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.74.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Methode Electronics in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

About Methode Electronics

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, engineers, and produces mechatronic products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

