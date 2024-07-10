Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHI) Plans $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 12th will be given a dividend of 0.095 per share on Friday, July 19th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 12th.

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 7.7% per year over the last three years.

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of CHI opened at $12.00 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.10. Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund has a 12 month low of $9.70 and a 12 month high of $12.05.

About Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's.

