Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.14 (NASDAQ:CPZ)

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share on Friday, July 19th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 12th.

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 7.8% annually over the last three years.

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Stock Performance

NASDAQ CPZ opened at 15.41 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of 15.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of 15.18. Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust has a 12-month low of 13.17 and a 12-month high of 16.11.

Insider Activity

About Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust

In related news, CFO Thomas E. Herman acquired 16,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of 15.55 per share, with a total value of 253,589.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 26,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately 416,475.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link

Calamos Investments is a global investment firm committed to excellence in investment management and client services. A global investment platform with focused, experienced teams, specialized by investment discipline. Serving the needs of institutional and individual investors since 1977. Offering a range of global investment solutions to work with a client’s asset allocation framework.

