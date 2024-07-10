Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.14 (NASDAQ:CPZ)

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share on Friday, July 19th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 12th.
Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 7.8% annually over the last three years.
Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Stock Performance
NASDAQ CPZ opened at 15.41 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of 15.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of 15.18. Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust has a 12-month low of 13.17 and a 12-month high of 16.11.
Insider Activity
About Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust
Calamos Investments is a global investment firm committed to excellence in investment management and client services. A global investment platform with focused, experienced teams, specialized by investment discipline. Serving the needs of institutional and individual investors since 1977. Offering a range of global investment solutions to work with a client’s asset allocation framework.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- Top 2 Cybersecurity Stocks Booming in an Age of Rising Threats
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- Teva Pharmaceuticals Stock: Unlock Value in This Generic Drug Gem
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- Uncover Why This Pharma Stock Jumped 400% on Study Update
Receive News & Ratings for Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.