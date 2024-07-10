Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Buys 5,076 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 25.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,032 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,076 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Masco were worth $1,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MAS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Masco in the 4th quarter valued at about $122,144,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Masco during the first quarter worth $78,181,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Masco by 967.9% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 415,406 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,767,000 after acquiring an additional 376,506 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Masco by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,787,414 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,378,337,000 after acquiring an additional 298,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Masco by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,957,357 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $131,437,000 after acquiring an additional 254,285 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

MAS has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Masco from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Masco from $79.00 to $76.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Masco from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Masco from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.15.

NYSE:MAS opened at $65.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.76, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $68.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.78. Masco Co. has a 1-year low of $47.66 and a 1-year high of $78.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.08, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.24.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 865.37% and a net margin of 11.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Masco Co. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.43%.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

