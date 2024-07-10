Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Grows Stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 92,400 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 7,497 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $1,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 86.5% during the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Regions Financial in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in Regions Financial by 103.2% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,477 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 163.3% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,559 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Regions Financial by 75.6% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,435 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RF opened at $20.11 on Wednesday. Regions Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $13.72 and a 12-month high of $21.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.33 and a 200 day moving average of $19.20.

Regions Financial Dividend Announcement

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.08). Regions Financial had a net margin of 19.75% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Co. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.77%. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is 52.17%.

Insider Activity at Regions Financial

In other Regions Financial news, EVP William D. Ritter sold 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total transaction of $458,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $831,336.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP William D. Ritter sold 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total value of $458,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $831,336.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William C. Rhodes III bought 50,000 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.37 per share, for a total transaction of $968,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $968,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on RF shares. Citigroup raised shares of Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Regions Financial from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Regions Financial from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Regions Financial from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Regions Financial from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Regions Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.39.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

