Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN) Shares Sold by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. cut its stake in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN – Free Report) by 38.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,853 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 24,977 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Silgan were worth $1,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Silgan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Silgan by 94.9% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Silgan by 4,440.4% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087 shares in the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Silgan by 10,540.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Silgan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $299,000. 70.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Silgan Stock Performance

Shares of Silgan stock opened at $42.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.11 and a 52 week high of $49.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.27.

Silgan Dividend Announcement

Silgan ( NYSE:SLGN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. Silgan had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 19.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. Silgan’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Silgan’s payout ratio is 26.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SLGN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Silgan from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup upgraded Silgan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at Silgan

In related news, VP B Frederik Prinzen sold 4,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.84, for a total transaction of $195,809.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $216,236.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Jay A. Martin sold 4,228 shares of Silgan stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.13, for a total value of $199,265.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 144,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,794,307.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP B Frederik Prinzen sold 4,093 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.84, for a total transaction of $195,809.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $216,236.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 59,651 shares of company stock worth $2,804,226. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Silgan Profile

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging solutions for consumer goods products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Dispensing and Specialty Closures segment offers a range of metal and plastic closures, and dispensing systems for food, beverage, health care, garden, home, personal care, beauty products, and hard surface cleaning products, as well as capping/sealing equipment and detection systems.

