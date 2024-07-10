Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Purchases 2,113 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,113 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $1,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marino Stram & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Omnicom Group by 1.0% in the first quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 11,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 22,329 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 2,981 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in Omnicom Group by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 61.6% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 328 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 91.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $91.00 to $106.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Omnicom Group from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays raised Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.40.

Insider Activity

In other Omnicom Group news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.68, for a total transaction of $41,984.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $911,044.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Omnicom Group Stock Up 1.0 %

OMC stock opened at $90.53 on Wednesday. Omnicom Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.20 and a fifty-two week high of $99.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $92.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.03.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The business services provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.15. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 38.23%. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is 37.84%.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

