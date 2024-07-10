Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Shares Bought by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,070 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Roblox were worth $1,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Roblox during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Roblox by 566.5% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roblox in the first quarter worth $52,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Roblox by 306.3% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Roblox by 90.2% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Price Performance

NYSE RBLX opened at $39.39 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.41. Roblox Co. has a 52 week low of $24.88 and a 52 week high of $47.20. The stock has a market cap of $23.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.18 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.04.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.10. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 1,110.40% and a negative net margin of 39.19%. The business had revenue of $923.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $918.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.44) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Roblox Co. will post -1.67 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RBLX. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Roblox from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (down from $55.00) on shares of Roblox in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Barclays cut their price objective on Roblox from $46.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Roblox from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price target on Roblox from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Roblox has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.23.

Insider Transactions at Roblox

In related news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 30,000 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.82, for a total transaction of $1,134,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 374,633 shares in the company, valued at $14,168,620.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Roblox news, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 3,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total value of $127,309.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 98,457 shares in the company, valued at $3,205,759.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.82, for a total value of $1,134,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 374,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,168,620.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 314,221 shares of company stock valued at $10,951,185. 22.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Roblox Company Profile

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

