Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Sells 2,601 Shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. reduced its position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) by 11.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,239 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,601 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Textron were worth $1,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Textron by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,016,363 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $564,235,000 after acquiring an additional 139,927 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Textron by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,793,047 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $305,037,000 after purchasing an additional 521,276 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Textron by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,692,173 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $136,085,000 after buying an additional 19,769 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Textron by 49.3% in the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,235,966 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $99,396,000 after buying an additional 408,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Textron by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 915,078 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $73,591,000 after buying an additional 127,182 shares in the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Kathleen M. Bader sold 11,870 shares of Textron stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.91, for a total value of $1,043,491.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $330,189.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on TXT shares. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Textron from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Textron from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com lowered Textron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Textron from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Textron has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.29.

Textron Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE TXT opened at $85.14 on Wednesday. Textron Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.01 and a twelve month high of $97.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.37. The firm has a market cap of $16.24 billion, a PE ratio of 18.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.25.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The aerospace company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.08). Textron had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Textron Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Textron Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.09%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.71%.

Textron Company Profile

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

