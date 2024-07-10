Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $1.81 Million Stock Holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) by 8.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,321 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,606 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $1,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in Northern Trust by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 6,891,902 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $581,539,000 after purchasing an additional 394,855 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,533,855 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $551,327,000 after buying an additional 1,553,783 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 140.2% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,802,792 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $489,640,000 after buying an additional 3,387,002 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Northern Trust by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,771,463 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $149,485,000 after buying an additional 8,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Northern Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $105,665,000. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

Insider Activity at Northern Trust

In other Northern Trust news, insider Peter Cherecwich sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.09, for a total transaction of $1,045,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,471 shares in the company, valued at $2,740,809.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Northern Trust news, insider Peter Cherecwich sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.09, for a total transaction of $1,045,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,471 shares in the company, valued at $2,740,809.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven L. Fradkin sold 4,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.56, for a total transaction of $338,248.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,804,199.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Northern Trust Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of Northern Trust stock opened at $83.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $17.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.10. Northern Trust Co. has a 1 year low of $62.44 and a 1 year high of $89.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The asset manager reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 12.57%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

Northern Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NTRS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Northern Trust from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Northern Trust from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Northern Trust from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Northern Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.42.

View Our Latest Research Report on NTRS

Northern Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.