Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) by 60.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,477 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 3,946 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Insulet were worth $1,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Insulet during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in Insulet by 2,680.0% during the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 139 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Insulet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of Insulet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Insulet by 64.1% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 192 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Activity

In other Insulet news, SVP Mark N. Field sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.96, for a total value of $299,940.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,875 shares in the company, valued at $2,574,485. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Mark N. Field sold 2,131 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.43, for a total value of $405,806.33. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,737,431.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark N. Field sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.96, for a total transaction of $299,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,574,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,931 shares of company stock worth $2,636,286 over the last 90 days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Insulet Stock Down 1.8 %

Insulet stock opened at $195.17 on Wednesday. Insulet Co. has a 52 week low of $125.82 and a 52 week high of $293.64. The stock has a market cap of $13.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.14, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $187.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $185.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $441.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.05 million. Insulet had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 34.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Insulet Co. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PODD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Insulet from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Insulet from $226.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Wolfe Research upgraded Insulet from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Barclays reduced their target price on Insulet from $213.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, OTR Global reiterated a “mixed” rating on shares of Insulet in a report on Monday, June 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Insulet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $239.18.

About Insulet

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

