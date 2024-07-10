VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO) Shares Bought by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,750 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Agribusiness ETF were worth $1,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 1,600.0% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 165,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,645,000 after acquiring an additional 156,225 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 1,640.2% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 113,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,498,000 after purchasing an additional 106,615 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 509,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,839,000 after purchasing an additional 73,589 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 45,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,474,000 after buying an additional 7,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accordant Advisory Group Inc acquired a new stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the first quarter valued at $547,000.

MOO opened at $68.74 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $71.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $742.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 0.85. VanEck Agribusiness ETF has a fifty-two week low of $68.73 and a fifty-two week high of $88.00.

VanEck Agribusiness ETF Company Profile

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

