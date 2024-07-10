Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Purchases 553 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,535 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $1,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CF. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CF Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of CF Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CF Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of CF Industries by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. 93.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of CF Industries from $86.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on CF Industries from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of CF Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of CF Industries from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.69.

CF Industries Price Performance

NYSE CF opened at $69.88 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $75.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.30. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.13 and a 52 week high of $87.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.55, a current ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.61, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.95.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 14.08% and a net margin of 19.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.85 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.22%.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

