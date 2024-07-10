Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Hits New 12-Month Low After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $95.00 to $87.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Allegiant Travel traded as low as $45.20 and last traded at $45.20, with a volume of 12265 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.31.
ALGT has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Allegiant Travel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Allegiant Travel in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set a “sell” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Susquehanna cut their target price on Allegiant Travel from $76.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price target on Allegiant Travel from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.50.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ALGT. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Allegiant Travel by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,155 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 5.7% during the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,291 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 7.9% during the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 7,591 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the period. Finally, Oldfield Partners LLP raised its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 2.3% in the first quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP now owns 32,934 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,477,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.81% of the company’s stock.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $821.81 million, a PE ratio of 14.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.89 and its 200-day moving average is $65.65.
Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The transportation company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $656.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $645.23 million. Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 0.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.04 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Allegiant Travel will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.32%. Allegiant Travel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.95%.
Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 1, 2024, it operated a fleet of 126 Airbus A320 series aircraft.
