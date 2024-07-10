Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 68,268 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Avantor were worth $1,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AVTR. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Avantor by 125.3% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its stake in Avantor by 565.5% during the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Avantor during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Avantor in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Avantor by 203,100.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,031 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AVTR opened at $20.89 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Avantor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.63 and a 52-week high of $26.16. The stock has a market cap of $14.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.55, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.73.

Avantor ( NYSE:AVTR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Avantor had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 3.79%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AVTR. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Avantor from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Avantor from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Avantor from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Avantor from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.29.

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

