Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Trims Stake in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT – Free Report) by 19.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,679 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,350 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Novanta were worth $1,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Novanta in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Novanta by 67.5% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 211 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Novanta during the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Novanta in the 1st quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Novanta by 62,800.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 629 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NOVT opened at $161.65 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.83. Novanta Inc. has a one year low of $111.20 and a one year high of $185.80. The firm has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 83.76 and a beta of 1.31.

Novanta ( NASDAQ:NOVT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.17. Novanta had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 7.76%. The business had revenue of $230.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. Novanta’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Novanta Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

In other Novanta news, CFO Robert Buckley sold 1,830 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.09, for a total transaction of $294,794.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 120,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,398,296.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Thomas N. Secor sold 1,000 shares of Novanta stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.60, for a total value of $158,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,180.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert Buckley sold 1,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.09, for a total value of $294,794.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 120,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,398,296.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,916 shares of company stock worth $628,067 over the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides precision medicine and manufacturing, medical solutions, and robotics and automation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Precision Medicine and Manufacturing, Medical Solutions, and Robotics and Automation.

