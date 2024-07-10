Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) Hits New 1-Year Low at $9.03

Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.03 and last traded at $9.03, with a volume of 50523 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.34.

BMBL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Bumble from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Bank of America upgraded Bumble from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Bumble from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Bumble in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Bumble in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.29.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.47 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $267.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.41 million. Bumble had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 0.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bumble Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bumble news, Director Ann Mather sold 7,492 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.41, for a total transaction of $85,483.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $331,232.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.84% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bumble during the third quarter worth $293,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Bumble by 391.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 20,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 16,533 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Bumble by 4.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,303,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,895,000 after acquiring an additional 347,238 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Bumble by 800.0% in the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,714,000 after acquiring an additional 400,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Bumble by 3.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,713,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,921,000 after acquiring an additional 297,286 shares during the period. 94.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates apps, including Bumble, a dating app built with women at the center, where women make the first move; Badoo, the web and mobile free-to-use dating app; Official app where users connect their profile with that of their partner enabling a shared, linked product experience; Bumble BFF and Bumble Bizz Modes that have a format similar to the date mode requiring users to set up profiles and matching users through yes and no votes, similar to the dating platform; and Bumble for Friends, a friendship app where people in all stages of life can meet people nearby and create meaningful platonic connections, as well as Fruitz app is centered around encouraging honesty and transparency by sharing dating intentions from the first touch point.

