TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Hits New 52-Week High at $111.93

The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $111.93 and last traded at $111.93, with a volume of 1015 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $111.64.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. TD Cowen boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $114.00 price target on TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.50.

TJX Companies Stock Down 0.0 %

The firm has a market cap of $126.76 billion, a PE ratio of 27.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $104.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.06. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 64.26% and a net margin of 8.47%. The company had revenue of $12.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. TJX Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 37.22%.

Insider Activity at TJX Companies

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 20,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.17, for a total transaction of $2,043,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 571,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,354,191.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 8,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total value of $831,235.83. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,042,756.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.17, for a total value of $2,043,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 571,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,354,191.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,003 shares of company stock valued at $5,060,941 in the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TJX Companies

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 260.3% in the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Pacific Financial purchased a new stake in TJX Companies during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

