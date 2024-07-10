Novartis (NYSE:NVS) Reaches New 12-Month High at $108.85

Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $108.85 and last traded at $108.85, with a volume of 2984 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $108.13.

NVS has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Novartis from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Novartis from $121.00 to $122.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Novartis to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.13.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $103.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.68. The company has a market capitalization of $221.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.57.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.07. Novartis had a net margin of 31.33% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The company had revenue of $11.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.50 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novartis by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its position in Novartis by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 20,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,076,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974 shares during the last quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC boosted its position in Novartis by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 41,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,162,000 after purchasing an additional 8,116 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Novartis by 314.8% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 55,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,563,000 after purchasing an additional 41,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Novartis by 368.3% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,045,000 after purchasing an additional 15,927 shares during the last quarter. 13.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

